Buffalo Restaurant Named the Best Fries in New York State

It's no secret that Western New York is a haven for amazing food. The same foods are always mentioned too.

Wings, pizza, beef on weck, pizza logs, etc.

Yes, there are literally dozens of great places to find versions of those dishes. The more widely-available foods like fries, burgers and chicken sandwiches also have great versions in Buffalo.

Some great fries include Bar-Bill's waffle fries and the distinct and thick Nine-Eleven Tavern fries, which have been previously voted best in Buffalo.

Now, a popular restaurant has been named the best fries, not just in Buffalo, but all of New York State.

Frank's is a popular food truck that serves up some incredible gourmet hot dogs and other food items, such as incredible fries. They're big, perfectly crisp, not soggy and packed with flavor. This is well-earned and if you haven't tried them yet, definitely change that at some point.

Obviously, New York City, Rochester, Albany and Syracuse have great food too, but Buffalo really is the most underrated food destination in the entire country.

Speaking of food, we're getting closer to the start of spring and warm weather that will be here to stay. That means patios will be opening (if they haven't already). The seasonal restaurants will also be opening soon.

The best time of the year for bars and restaurants is soon going to be upon us.

