15 Best Places For Your First Date In Western New York

It’s almost cuffing season, and you know what that means: single people are looking for a special someone to spend those big winter holidays with.

Cuffing season typically begins in October and continues until just after Valentine's Day, which means you may find yourself looking for the perfect place to take your potential “special someone” on a first date.

If you’re looking for a place that has all your bases covered, from moderate prices to a variety of food options (including vegetarian options and good drinks), this is the only list you need.

Western New York has tons of places with a fun atmosphere and there’s always different activities you can do around the area.

The difficult part of choosing a location for a first date is not so much deciding where you can go, but rather which option you want to choose.

Here are the top 15 places to take someone for a quality first date, according to Western New Yorkers.

Pizza Plant at Canalside - they have a ton of vegetarian options on their menu, then walk next door to Southern Tier for drinks Breezy Burrito - great food and drinks, and it’s super affordable but classy La Bella Sicillia - it’s one of the best gems in Western New York; little Italian restaurant on Genesee. Mister’s Bar & Lanes - grab a drink and go bowling in one of the most popular places in East Aurora Dave & Busters - Galleria Mall 99 Brick Oven - absolutely delicious, and has a good bar. Hydraulic Hearth - you can walk down to Buffalo Distilling for more cocktails too. King Condrell’s - a classy, nostalgic ice cream shop in the heart of Kenmore, allows for easy talking. The Gypsy Parlor - record store and thrift store right next to it. Remedy House on Rhode Island St - they have food and great drinks INIZIO - great food and delicious drinks - nice date spot Trattoria Aroma - upscale menu with Italian wines, top-notch Sunday brunch & a flower-lined patio. Strong Hearts - an entirely vegan menu, perfect for vegetarians. Cafe 59 - vegetarian and vegan options with good drinks in a feel-good comfy place Wasabi on Elmwood - great food in an intimate setting

Another few honorable mentions included Misuto Chows and Fattey Beer, with multiple locations around Western New York.

Obviously the first date is a lot of pressure, but if you be true to yourself, you’ll find a person worth cuffing this season.

Oh, and don’t forget to say “Go Bills!” at the end of the date.

