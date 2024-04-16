Fire Alert! Cars At Risk In New York State

There is yet another recall alert that affects thousands here in New York State. There is a risk that the affected vehicles can burst in to flames as a result of a gas leak in the engine area.

The spring and summer are going to be very busy on the roads across New York State. If you travel, keep in mind that the Move Over Law now includes ALL stopped vehicles that are on the side of the roads, highways and the New York State Thruway.

As far as the vehicle you are driving, it may be part of a massive recall that has been announced by the Ford Motor Company.

According to reports, there are multiple vehicles under the recall due to a gas leak issue.

The recall, as indicated by the post on "X" from Consumer Reports, says Ford "is recalling an additional 42,652 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years because a fuel injector may crack and leak gasoline inside the engine compartment, which could cause a fire".

It does seem that there are even more recalls than usual these days. Is it due to the 24 hour news/social media cycle? Or are companies being more open about the issues with their products? Either way, these alerts are more frequent lately.