Are Flavored Vapes Still Illegal In New York?

Even though flavored vapes and e-cigarettes are banned throughout New York State, that hasn’t stopped young customers from easily being able to find them.

In 2020, New York State and the federal government passed laws banning the sale of any flavored nicotine vapor products, whether it be menthol or fruit flavored, in order to curb adolescent addiction. However, that hasn’t stopped retailers from selling flavored e-cigs and vape pens. A recent poll from the New York Post even revealed that 53% of New York State residents didn’t even know that there was a ban on flavored e-cigarettes and vapes.

Vape shops across New York are still allowed to get flavored nicotine inventory from distributors, and even though it’s illegal to sell them, they’ll often keep their supply out of sight or hidden and sell them to customers anyway.

Now, state lawmakers are now trying to amend the law banning flavored nicotine vapor products, to get rid of the problem once and for all.

Flavored Vapes And E-Cigs To Finally Be Banned In New York State?

A new bill in the New York State senate is aiming to outlaw nicotine distributors selling flavored nicotine vapor products to retailers, thus depleting a store’s supply of flavored e-cigarettes and pens.

According to the Albany Times Union, the bill would also target technology used by vape manufactures that creates a cooling effect in certain flavors, used to mimic the feeling of menthol (which is also banned).

The bill is currently sitting in the senate, so it’s unknown if and when it could be passed and take effect. But if it does, it would surely create a dent in the 20% of New York high schoolers who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.