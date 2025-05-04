We have had some very strong storms in New York State this week. This footage was taken in Varysburg, NY, and it shows just how crazy it was.

This spring has been crazy. We've seen very warm days, and we've seen snow. This week, it was rainstorms that produced very strong winds with lightning and thunder.

Lightning hits a windmill

If you've driven along Route 20 through Varysburg, NY, you've probably seen all the windmills along the horizon. Franco Ardito is a photojournalist with WGRZ-TV. He recently shared a video on his Facebook page of one of the storms. This lightning is the definition of awesome. It will make your jaw drop as you see it creep through the sky to touch one of the blades of this windmill.

Talk about an electric show! Huge props to Franco for not only catching it on video, but for sharing it for all of us to see. That is amazing!

This week, we're expected to see more rain and storms across Western New York. The forecast is calling for six straight days of rain.

It feels like this time of year is always tough for us in Western New York. Our winters are long, and when the weather begins to turn nice, we get a little bit stir crazy the next time it gets cold and stormy again. We all know that the rain is what makes the plants grow, but it's fair to say that most of us are ready for summer any day now. Bring on the sunny and 75-degree days!