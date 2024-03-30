Officials are warning residents in cities to stock up on food and supplies.

New York State is one of the states that is expecting millions and millions of out-of-town visitors for the eclipse because it is a location that will experience totality on April 8. What does that mean for you? Some cities in other states have officials telling residents that it is very necessary to go get their supply of food, supplies and medications before April 8.

HERE IS EVERY CITY IN NEW YORK STATE LISTED WITH THE TIME THAT THE SOLAR ECLIPSE WILL START AND END

At least four states within the path of totality have urged residents to stock up on groceries before the eclipse. Some officials have already issued disaster declarations ahead of the event, and some schools have decided to close, citing student safety", according to Newsweek.

One official in Texas, where the eclipse is expected to bring millions of people, was quoted saying visitors could "drain our food and fuel supplies and strain our city and county infrastructure to, quite possibly, over capacity."

What about traffic in New York State?

The New York State Department of Homeland Security said that they will be all hands on deck in order to make sure that people are traveling safely in New York State.

There are so many events that are happening in Western New York so, if you are looking for a party, there is definitely one happening:

Sahlen Field - FREE Event with NASA

Highmark Stadium - LIVE Music

Platter's Chocolate in North Tonawanda

The Buffalo Zoo

Gratwick Park

The Transit Road Drive-In in Lockport

You can even skydive in Youngstown as it happening.

There are tons of ways to watch and celebrate!