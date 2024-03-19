Horrible News for Dollar Tree Customers in New York State

The price is going up at the Dollar Tree--AGAIN.

It feels like there is a Family Dollar within just a few minutes of everyone in New York State. Tons of Family Dollar + Dollar Tree stores are closing.

Dollar Tree is the parent company name. They own 8,000 Dollar Tree locations and 7,500 Family Dollar locations.

Family Dollar is closing down the first 600 stores by June with more to follow.

Between Family Dollar + Dollar tree stores, there will be almost 400 MORE stores closing on top of the 600.

The Family Dollar brand had some unexpected financial woes after 2023 and that is why the brand is citing that they are shutting down stores all across New York and the United States.

In addition, people are not going to be happy at all with the new Dollar Tree news either. Last year, all of the Dollar Tree's went up in price from $1.00 to $1.25. Some stores even had some items be 3 and 5 dollars as well. Now, one of the Vice Presidents of the company has said that the prices are going up again, this time to $1.50.

There will be even more products that are priced over $1.50, but the majority of them will be at that price-point. Some products will not be up to $7.

This expanded assortment will offer Dollar Tree shoppers a wider range of choices across various categories, including food and snacks, beverages, pet care, personal care, and more," LaFleur said. "But even as our multi-price assortment expands over time, the vast majority of the items sold in Dollar Tree stores will remain at our entry-level ($1.50) fixed price point. Over time, you will also see us fully integrate multi-price merchandise more into our stores", according to FOX13NOW.