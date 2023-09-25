65,000 People Tested Positive For COVID in New York State

Is COVID back?

Over 65,000 people have been infected with COVID in the the month of September in New York State, according to the New York State website. The CDC is recommending that anyone over the age of 5 years old should get a COVID-19 shot.

To be clear, this data is both new and re-infection cases, which is something that is different from previous data. The data so far, is only updated since September 22.

As of September 1, 2023, positive results on this page represent all positive tests reported to New York State, including both first infections and reinfections. Before this date, reinfections were reported on a separate dashboard. The reinfections dashboard has been archived and is available here", according to the New York State website!

How to get your FREE COVID test from the Federal Government?

Right now, the federal government will send each household up to 4 free COVID tests if they want them. You can order your tests right here on the USPS website.

When does it qualify for "reinfection"?

It has been 90 days since the first positive result for the person, regardless of whether or not the person had a positive test between the two results.

It has been 90 days since the repeat positive result for the person, regardless of whether or not the person had a positive test between the two results.

Who is giving the COVID 19 shot? Where can I go to get the COVID shot?

To find COVID-19 vaccine locations near you: Search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.