10 Best Chocolate Shops In Western New York

Flowers are beautiful, but they don’t last long. Fancy jewelry can be stunning, but it can be hard to pick out for someone else. What can you give the one you adore this Valentine’s Day that they’re sure to love?

Easy - chocolate!

Milk and dark chocolate bars Canva loading...

Milk, dark, or white; bars, truffles or sponge candy - we’ve all got our favorite way to indulge in some decadent chocolate.

Whether your Valentine has the willpower to treat themselves to a single piece every once in a while, or if they prefer to polish off the entire box during a rerun of Friends - there’s not a single Western New Yorker that wouldn’t appreciate being treated to some Buffalo-made artisan chocolate this Valentine’s Day.

If you think that gifting a box of chocolate is cliché - don’t! Decadent, delicious, locally-made chocolate is a luxury. And if a box of the sweet stuff were to land on your love’s doorstep this Valentine’s Day, you just know they’ll take a big bite right away (and honestly, we know you will, too).

milk and dark chocolate truffles Canva loading...

Here in Western New York, we know the difference between the “so-so” chocolate you can grab at the convenience store and the actual good stuff, thanks to the many amazing chocolatiers we have in our area (who make more than just sponge candy, by the way - although we wouldn’t dare turn some down).

The 10 Best Chocolatiers In Western New York

Scroll down and try not to drool over the 10 sweetest and most satisfying Buffalo chocolate shops near you to appease your significant other’s sweet tooth this Valentine’s Day (and don’t forget to pick up an extra box for yourself)!

