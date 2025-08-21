There is THIRD location for this wildly, new popular chicken wing joint in Buffalo, New York. They have absolutely exploded on the food scene in Western New York and then new location will be close to Allentown!

Where will the new Wingnutz be in Western New York?

There are 2 Wingnutz locations already in Western New York. The original is at 1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville, NY 14221 and the new one that opened up in 2025 is closer to the airport, 4600 Genesee St suite 1, Buffalo, NY 14225.

The new location is going to be around downtown Buffalo on North Street and will be available for take out. The restaurant brand opened up in 2018. Barstool Sports was a big reason of why the popularity of the place absolutely exploded.

Wingnutz is so good. I have to admit I have not tried them until recently and they were so good. The sauces were HOT though. If you like medium sauce, definitely get the mild because they were a little hotter than we thought. Also their homemade blue cheese is out of this world. Country music stars Zach Top and Thomas Rhett both tried Wingnutz and they loved it. Although, Zach Top was trying to understand that people in Western New York eat their wings with blue cheese and not with ranch.

That National Chicken Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York is happening again. The annual festival is on Labor Day weekend Saturday through Sunday and it is going back to its roots and will be at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo, the home of the Buffalo Bisons.