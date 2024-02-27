Movie Filmed In Buffalo, New York Will Premiere In Theaters

If you have spent your summers in downtown Buffalo, there is a good chance that you may spot yourself in the background!

While production for this film was eventually moved to Rome, it started filming in Western New York in the summer of 2021.

What Movie Was Filmed In Buffalo, New York?

An American biographical drama film called Cabrini was partly filmed in Western New York. The film follows the life of Catholic missionary Francesca Xavier Cabrini, portrayed by Cristiana Dell’Anna, as she encounters resistance to her charity and business efforts. In the movie, the film is set in the late 19th century New York City, even though the New York film dates were video graphed in Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

It is an inspiring true story featuring Cabrini, known as the first American saint. About 95% of the movie was filmed in Buffalo, according to Tim Clark, the Executive Director of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission.

Who Created The Movie?

The film is directed by Alejandro Gomez Monteverde and written by Rod Barr, but it is based on a story by both. It is an Angel Studios production.

What Is The Theme of The Movie?

The movie will explore the sexism and anti-Italianism faced by Catholic missionary Cabrini and others in the New York City area during that time frame.

Why Did They Film In Buffalo, New York?

In Buffalo, the film crew built a set that resembled New York City, and they needed hundreds of extras that were played by Western New Yorkers!

Peter Silbermann, publicist for the film, told us while they were filming here, “The city has really done amazing things to make this go on and we’re thrilled to be here.”

You can see this article from the summer of 2021, when we had an opportunity to walk on set for the movie.

The remaining production for the film was recorded in Rome later in the fall of 2021.

When Will The Movie Premiere?

The movie will premiere in theaters on March 8. As of February 24, 2024, the movie has received positive reviews of 93% from critics of RottenTomatoes.

Behind The Scenes Pictures

Take a look at some of the pictures from the movie set.

You can watch a review of the movie below.

