If you are in the market for a new home but you don’t want to spend a fortune, this beautiful house in Western New York is absolutely perfect.’’

According to Zillow, the most-visited real estate website in the United States, the typical home value of homes in the Buffalo area are priced around $209,192. On average, home values have increased by over 6% in the last year.

It just proves that this home on the market in Western New York is a total steal of a deal, with the overall price tag being more than half the cost of an average home in the Buffalo area.

This house is one of the most affordable homes you will find in Western New York. It has a large living room, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, and enclosed front porch. In the home, you will find hardwood floors throughout, along with a full basement for tons of storage.

There are three really nice-sized bedrooms along with a massive backyard with a one car garage.

And don’t worry – there is electricity and a hot water tank.

Take a look at the pictures of this home below.

Own This Home In Western New York For Under $100,000 This home, located at 363 Main St, Tonawanda, NY, is available for under $100,000. Gallery Credit: Zillow

Honestly, this house is going to go fast, and I would love to live here. However, I am worried that I may have found the listing too late. Hopefully you can get a good offer in quickly and get your name in the mix as one of the potential new homeowners for this property!

Good luck with your house hunt. :-)

This New York Home Listed For Sale For Under $5000 14 Cook Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Massive Adirondack Mountain Home For Sale Gallery Credit: Clay Moden