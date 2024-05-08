McDonald’s Has A New Buffalo Bills Drink

Next time you stop at McDonald’s, you may have to do a double take at the menu.

Do you ever feel like you live and breathe Buffalo so much that you start seeing things? That might have been the case if you stopped at McDonald’s recently; however, I have good news for you.

The fast-food chain has officially added a Buffalo Bills drink to their menu for a limited time!

You weren’t imagining things… ;)

It’s always fun to see movies, commercials, restaurants, and coffee shops support our hometown team, and after unveiling a new multi-year partnership, you may see more of those at McDonald’s in the future!

Read More: Krispy Kreme To Be Back In New York State?

As an official partner of the Buffalo Bills, McDonald’s fans across New York State will gain access to game day app deals, exclusive menu items, and more.

The official website for the Buffalo Bills mentioned that members of the Mafia will also be able to score deals on some special surprise menu items throughout the season. One of those special surprises has been unveiled, and it’s perfect for the summertime.

The drink is one of those frozen beverages that have become popular over the years during the summer months. It is called The Buffalo Chill, and it is blue and red to represent Bills Mafia pride, and it’s available at multiple McDonald’s locations across New York, including in Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, Niagara Falls, and more.

One person even saw the drink in New Jersey!

It makes you wonder what the next Buffalo Bills item will be?

Rare Chicken Tender In Shape Of Buffalo Bills Logo You could be the proud owner of this chicken tender for $9,999. Gallery Credit: Facebook Marketplace

The Buffalo Bills 2024 Draft Class These are the 10 players chosen by Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL Draft Gallery Credit: Brett Alan