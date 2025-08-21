It was a very scary moment for a family that was by the border of Canada when their child went through a one-way revolving door and he could not come back through. The one way door was a revolving door and once he went though, the family did not seem overly concerned...which is kind of concerning. Check out the video below.

If you are from New York State you know that you can cross the border just by walking across, or of course, driving. Take a look at the video below.

Did you know that there is a way that you can get a fast pass to cross the border from New York State into Canada and the other way around? You have to apply and it is easy to apply , but not everyone gets accepted, but there are great benefits and of course, you get though super easy across the border. It is called the Nexus Pass. If you apply for the Nexus Pass and your application clears that you will have to go to an interview process with agents by the border. The interview is not too long, but you do have to pay. It costs 120 dollars (in American dollars) in order to apply. The program is a joint venture between Canada and the United State to get residents, especially ones who travel across the border often for things like work every day. In addition, you can use your Nexus Pass at 9 international airports and about 200 other airports across North America.