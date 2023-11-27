The Best Housing Bang For Your Buck Is In Rochester, NY

Want to feel good about buying a house? Then evidently, you need to buy a house in Rochester, New York.

Buying a house is a hefty investment, but when polled, people in Rochester, New York claim to be the happiest with their purchase.

It really feels like a dream come true the day you are finally able to sit down and sign papers to own your first home. When they hand you the key and you open the door for the first time, it's a feeling like none other. But once the newness wears off, how happy are people with their homes?

People are happy in Rochester, NY

A study was done recently by All Star Home to determine where people were the happiest with their homes by paying at the lowest price point. By looking at housing survey data they found that Rochester was very high on their list. They came in second behind only Detroit, MI in the entire country.

San Francisco, CA, San Jose, CA, and Seattle, WA all ranked at the top of the list where people found they got the least bang for their buck.

Location, Location, Location

One of the biggest factors and indicators of happiness depended on the person's neighborhood. As everyone tells you, it's all about the location. You can always change a house, but you can't change its location (unless you have a ton of money).

Factors that made the neighborhood undesirable included whether the people there were weird, how loud it was, how close the houses were together, and if the people were rude or nosy.

Why did Rochester do so well?

The reason Rochester, NY did so well was the combination of the two most important things on the list. It shows that the people are great and the homes are, for the most part, affordable and they're not afraid to say it in a survey.

According to Realtor.com, in October 2023, the median listing home price in Rochester, NY was $164.3K. But if you're thinking about moving there, you might want to get in now. The homes are actually trending up 9.5% year-over-year.

See Inside This $3M Mansion Just Outside Rochester, NY Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

Cheapest House for Sale in New York State The least expensive investment property in New York. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks