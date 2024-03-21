Easter Egg Hunts Made Just For Adults In Western New York

Easter is almost here, which means our favorite bunny is going to be dropping eggs soon. But they aren't all just for kids! Check these adults-only hunts out.

How great would it be if we could channel all of the fun involved in an old-fashioned Easter Egg Hunt, only instead of the kids finding the eggs, it could be made exclusively for adults? They could get up early, carry baskets, and search for fun stuff like booze.

Seven Things That HAVE To Be On Your Polish Easter Dinner Table

I will save you the trouble of dreaming about it and wondering why no one has thought of this before. They have. This actually already happens. As a matter of fact, they happen here in Western New York. And yes, I have a list for you…

202 Ohio Street Buffalo, NY 14204

Saturday March 23 at 10am

Ticket includes a drink (wine/beer/mimosa) from the Traveling Tipsy Trailer, a Charcuterie Cup, and 10 eggs redeemable for prizes of wine, candy or surprise prizes!

26 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Saturday, March 30th at 12pm

•Easter Egg Hunt with Prizes You Actually Want!

•Easter Themed Games

•DJ & Vendors

•Brunch & Cocktails

•Easter Themed Games

•DJ & Vendors

•Brunch & Cocktails

•And The Easter Bunny Himself!

6654 West Main Rd

Portland, NY 14769

Saturday, March 30th at 11am SHARP

Each ticket will include entry to the Hunt and an embroidered beanie hat.

7373 Rochester Rd. Lockport, NY 14094

Saturday, March 30th from 11am - 6pm

Three hunt times to choose from

$30.00 admission includes:

Egg Hunt with a variety of prizes

Complimentary tasting Coins

Live music

A chance to win the Golden egg prize

Collect your eggs & redeem for wine, candy or surprise prizes! Dress for the weather, and stay for the party under the pavilion!

