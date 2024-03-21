Easter Egg Hunts Made Just For Adults In Western New York
Easter is almost here, which means our favorite bunny is going to be dropping eggs soon. But they aren't all just for kids! Check these adults-only hunts out.
How great would it be if we could channel all of the fun involved in an old-fashioned Easter Egg Hunt, only instead of the kids finding the eggs, it could be made exclusively for adults? They could get up early, carry baskets, and search for fun stuff like booze.
Read More: Seven Things That HAVE To Be On Your Polish Easter Dinner Table |
I will save you the trouble of dreaming about it and wondering why no one has thought of this before. They have. This actually already happens. As a matter of fact, they happen here in Western New York. And yes, I have a list for you…
1. Adults Only Egg Hunt With The Buffalo Holiday Market
202 Ohio Street Buffalo, NY 14204
Saturday March 23 at 10am
Ticket includes a drink (wine/beer/mimosa) from the Traveling Tipsy Trailer, a Charcuterie Cup, and 10 eggs redeemable for prizes of wine, candy or surprise prizes!
2. Adult Easter Party at Frankie Primos
26 Webster St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Saturday, March 30th at 12pm
•Easter Egg Hunt with Prizes You Actually Want!
Read More: Western New York's Favorite Places For Easter Brunch |
3. 21 Brix 2024 Adult-Only Easter Egg Hunt
Portland, NY 14769
Three hunt times to choose from
$30.00 admission includes:
- Egg Hunt with a variety of prizes
- Complimentary tasting Coins
- Live music
- A chance to win the Golden egg prize
Collect your eggs & redeem for wine, candy or surprise prizes! Dress for the weather, and stay for the party under the pavilion!
Western New York's Favorite Places For Easter Brunch
Gallery Credit: Brett Alan
The 10 Best Places To Shop When Filling Easter Baskets In WNY
Gallery Credit: Brett Alan
Seven Things That HAVE To Be On Your Polish Easter Dinner Table
Gallery Credit: Brett Alan