600 Traffic Cameras Being Added to New York State in 2026

It seems like it is the year of the cameras in New York State. The New York State Traffic Commission announced there will be more automated speeding ticket cameras AND 600 cameras will be added to red lights in 2026.

There will be 600 street light cameras that will be installed this year and New York is already well on their way. The New York State law previously only allowed a maximum of 150 street light cameras to be installed. That New York State law has now changed and 600 is the maximum amount of cameras that can be installed. The cameras will be installed on the east side of New York State.

Red light cameras have proven to improve safety, reducing red-light running by 73 percent, T-bone crashes by 65 percent, and rear-end collisions by 49 percent", nyc.gov.

Towns and villages like Cheektowaga, New York, Niagara Falls, New York and Tonawanda, New York, Kenmore, Lockport and Buffalo all use automatic license plate readers to ensure public safety. The cameras have been met with a lot of opposition from residents who feel like the cameras are too "Big Brother" and they are being watched all of the time, just like the hit TV show. Though, the towns and villages swear that the information gathered is only used for crimes.

Have you ever gotten a traffic violation ticket from an automated camera in New York State? The fine for the first ticket is $50 for the first offense and you would receive the ticket within 14 days of committing the crime. The second offense is $100 and steeper penalties. Ironically you then send i The fine that you have gotten to a collection agency which is located in Pennsylvania.