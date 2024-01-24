4 Random, Scary Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. Someone was walking in the woods in New York State when they found these really odd "tombs-like" openings in the ground.

What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?

UPDATE: We found out that they were apparently ovens used to make bricks for the railroad in Attica + Arcade.

This is a really cool sight. I wonder if there is a way that this sight can be preserved.

