It’s too hot! NJ schools closing early for first week of school

The last day of the week brings the final day of New Jersey's late summer heat wave.

Friday will be one more day of temperatures in the 90s and increased humidity creating a real feel in the low 100s.

It will still be hot inside many classrooms without air conditioning, leading to one more day of early dismissals for many districts.

"Temperatures will start to slide backward Friday. But humidity will stay high. And we have to talk about daily thunderstorm chances through this weekend and next week," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Note: Our normal reporting system for school cancellations, early dismissals and delayed openings is offline for maintenance. The listings below are all verified by New Jersey 101.5. Add your school or district to our list with an email to: dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Camden County

Camden City - All schools on a half day schedule Friday

- All schools on a half day schedule Friday Gloucester Township - Half day schedule Friday

- Half day schedule Friday Winslow - Early dismissal schedule Friday

Essex County



Bloomfield - Early dismissal Friday

- Early dismissal Friday Montclair - Abbreviated day schedule Friday

Hudson County



Jersey City - Early dismissal Friday

Mercer County



Hamilton - Planned early dismissal schedule Friday

Middlesex County

Edison - Early dismissal Friday

- Early dismissal Friday Metuchen - One session day Friday

- One session day Friday Perth Amboy - Early dismissal Friday

Monmouth County

Asbury Park - Early dismissal Friday

- Early dismissal Friday All Freehold Regional High School District schools - Early dismissal schedule Friday

Morris County



Roxbury - Early dismissal Friday

Passaic County



Clifton - Early dismissal Friday

Union County

Linden Public Schools - Early dismissal Friday. No lunch will be served

- Early dismissal Friday. No lunch will be served Rahway Public Schools - Early dismissal Friday

- Early dismissal Friday Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Single session day for all schools Friday

