When you spend your day freezing in the single digits in New Jersey, sometimes your sarcasm takes over. Actually when you're doing anything in New Jersey, sometimes your sarcasm takes over. So when I ask, how cold is it? You know what you can expect.

HOW COLD IS IT IN NEW JERSEY???

It's so cold In New Jersey that Governor Murphy is proposing a frigid tax.

It's so cold in New Jersey that the Statue of Liberty has her torch under her skirt.

It's so cold in New Jersey that no one's complaining about not being able to pump their own gas.

It's so cold in New Jersey that when the cops in Camden yelled at a guy to "freeze" he actually did!

It's so cold in New Jersey that people are sneaking in here under other people's coats.

It's so cold in New Jersey that the Trenton "Thunderdog" actually froze to a hydrant!

Jason Sklar Lee: It’s so cold, a flasher just gave me a picture.

Linda Carney Dessino: These winds and frigid temps conjure images of witches and brassieres made of brass. (If you get that, you're old AF, like me 😉 )

Gigi Albertson It's so cold the Penguins have coats and foot warmers on!!

Eric Jensen: It's so cold outside that I saw a politician with his hand in his own pockets!

More from New Jersey 101.5: