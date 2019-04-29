It’s not too early to plant your garden in NJ

Those of us who like to get our hands in the dirt and start growing vegetables, herbs and flowers get anxious this time of year. I couldn't wait anymore and stopped at one of my favorite garden center/farm markets (Red Top Market/Southampton NJ) and picked up all of my herbs. They went in this week, which according to the calendar seems a bit early. But with a fairly mild winter, a warm spring, and no frosty overnight temperatures in sight, I thought it was time. We're about three weeks away from the absolutely safe date of May 15th, but conditions seem right for most of the state, to get started early.

If you're a beginner gardener or just want to make sure you're doing it right, Rutgers University offers some great information .

