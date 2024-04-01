It’s going to be loud in Central Jersey in April

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst has released its noise calendar for April, and it’s going to be a loud month.

JB-MDL is the only tri-service base in the United States Department of Defense, incorporating units from all six armed forces branches. The base was established on October 1, 2009, following the recommendations of the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure Commission.

Some stats about MDL:

⚫ JB MDL spans 42,000 contiguous acres.

⚫ It stretches more than 20 miles from east to west.

⚫ Situated in Burlington and Ocean counties.

⚫ Includes portions of several municipalities.

⚫ Home to more than 80 mission partners and 40 mission commanders.

⚫ Provides a wide range of combat capability.

The base divides its noise level into three categories:

⚫ Low noise-this includes ground small arms & light crew weapons training. This may include small arms fire and rifles. There are NO low noise days in April.

⚫ Moderate noise- this includes rotary wing aerial gunnery, including .50 caliber weapons, rocket fire, and rotary cannons.

⚫ High noise- covering heavy crew weapons training and cratering munitions. Expect mortar live fire, howitzer fire.

As you can see on the calendar, there will be at least moderate noise every day.

I can’t wait for the Facebook posts from people asking why their house is shaking and what’s making all that noise. The correct response, of course, it “it’s the sound of freedom.”

Speaking as someone who lives extremely close to MDL, the noise does get loud, but it’s certainly not scary. It’s kind of comforting.

