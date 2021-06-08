It’s Election Day, really, although most don’t seem to care (Opinion)

As we do every year, our morning news anchor Eric Scott and I placed a gentlemen's bet on the turnout for the election. This year, we're both betting the over based on the push for mail in ballots. Here's how we tweaked the bet this year. I set the benchmark at 14% turnout on the Republican side and took the over. Eric took the under, so we'll see when the dust settles tomorrow. My thinking is that for the first time in a long while there is a competition worth paying attention to. The party establishment, AKA back room bosses who have never had the backs of regular working and middle class New Jerseyans and have their handpicked guy in Jack Ciatterelli.

The true outside candidate is Phil Rizzo, who has raised nearly $750,000 in a last minute effort to change the outcome and give a voice to the people excluded from the county committee process. We'll see how it turns out today.

Hirsh Singh is also running and hoping to take advantage of Trump voters in NJ angry at Jack for not supporting the former president. Hirsh really blew it when he called into my show this week, refusing to denounce a fake endorsement being circulated by his supporters on social media. He seems to want people to believe that Trump endorsed him, but the former President made it clear he did not.

The fourth candidate in the race is former mayor Brian Levin from Franklin Township, Somerset County. He was elected several times as a Republican in an overwhelmingly Democratic town. He's a good executive and although his campaign never really got any traction, he'd be a great asset to a future administration.

