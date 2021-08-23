It’s as easy to buy a fake vax card in NJ as it is to buy illegal weed

I feel it’s important to preface this post by saying this is not a promotion for fake VAX cards. I am NOT suggesting that anybody buy a fake VAX card. It’s illegal to do so and so I just had to get that out-of-the-way.

However, I do know many people who not only have fake vaccination cards but have used them successfully to get into places that require vaccination. I started to get curious about the black market on these things and so I conducted a little investigation.

I learned this: I’ve never bought marijuana, but from what I’ve heard, it’s way easier to get a fake vaccine card on the black market in New Jersey then it is to get a bag of weed.

For instance, Facebook has a plethora of pages where the anti-VAX crowd gathers to bemoan the growing a number of places that a vaccination card is required. And people post the availability of fake vaccine cards right on the pages! (After all, we live right next to a state that has recently mandated vaccination cards to enter gyms, restaurants, catering halls, entertainment venues and on and on.)

Eventually, there will have to be a central federal database, just like the DMV's drivers license database, where you could type in a name and make sure that the card is valid. But until then, that flimsy little piece of paper is so easy to duplicate that there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of illegal cards floating around and being used.

A simple check of the many many Facebook anti-Covid vaccination pages here in New Jersey often reveal a couple of fake card sellers promoting their illegal booty, and until there’s a way to quickly check on a cards validity the fake ones will continue to proliferate, for better or worse.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.