It’s another lost year for North Jersey football fans

Well, tell me if you've heard this before Giants and Jets fans. Both of your team's offenses stink, the team seems like it's in disarray, there's dysfunction in the locker room, etc.

Doesn't it feel like this happens EVERY year?

Let's start with the Giants.

Last year the team had a mirage season and it made all of the fans from New Jersey get excited about the direction the franchise was going.

Your coach, Brian Daboll, won coach of the year.

Quarterback Daniel Jones seemed to take strides under the new coaching scheme.

And your running back, Saquon Barkley, finally stayed healthy for a full season, showing how valuable he can be.

It seemed like things were only looking up for the franchise after they clinched their first post-season appearance since 2016.

Now for the Jets. You signed one of the best quarterbacks of all time in Aaron Rodgers to improve a lackluster offense, only for him to suffer a season-ending injury on the team's first possession.

You're now stuck with Zach Wilson, the team's number two overall draft choice back in 2021. He's made it very apparent that he isn't the answer to this team's struggles.

You have a championship-caliber defense that can only do so much if your offense is nonexistent.

So what now? You're four weeks into the season and both teams are 1-3. Everything has fallen apart since the promise you had only four weeks ago. It's a sobering reality that has set in for both fan bases.

2023 is not going to be your year, much like the last decade has gone.

I guess it's time to start preparing yourself for 2024. What could go wrong?

