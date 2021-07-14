It’s a Shark Summer at Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium in Camden is celebrating “Shark Week” with a return of its popular “Shark Summer” interactive event now through Sep. 6.

From the aquarium’s website: Shark Summer kicks off with Discovery Channel's SHARK WEEK! Skip the screentime and come face-to-face with 12 species of sharks at Adventure Aquarium, including our new Pacific blacktip sharks. Test your bravery by crossing the longest Shark Bridge in the world or touching a toothy friend in our interactive Touch a Shark exhibit.

There is the opportunity to put on a wetsuit and get in the tank with the sharks and stingrays. It’s called the Shark and Ray Encounter and “gives guests the opportunity to snorkel alongside sand tiger sharks, sandbar sharks and Atlantic blacktip sharks in the 550,000-gallon Shark Realm exhibit. After coming nose-to-nose with sharks, guests will interact with and feed southern and cownose stingrays.”

The usual shark attractions are there, as well: the shark bridge which is a rope suspension bridge over the shark tank and the shark tunnel which gives you “the experience of being completely surrounded by Shark Realm with dozens of sharks and 200 other animals swimming above and around you.”

There are also shows like the live dive exhibition as divers swim among Pacific blacktip reef sharks, silky sharks, zebra sharks, and Anchor, a nine-foot long great hammerhead shark, guests can ask them questions.

If you’ve never been to the aquarium, I highly recommend it; it’s a top flight facility and you can spend hours in there looking at all the exhibits. There are over 15,000 aquatic animals. For tickets and more info, go here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

