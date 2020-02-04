First of all, an apology from those of us here at New Jersey 101.5. We're a bit belated in getting you this podcast edition of Jim Gearhart's Jan. 23 Facebook Live show.

We were a little short-handed, and had an awfully busy week.

But as they say, what's old is new again, with the unusually warm weather we've seen over the last few days getting pushed aside -- Dan Zarrow tells us we might even see a little wintry mix.

So perhaps it's fitting that Jim Gearhart's partner in his weekly show, Bob Williams (who, like Jim, has been part of the New Jersey 101.5 family for nearly 30 years), told us on Jan. 23 ... just how cold it was.

It was so cold ... the rock rattling around in your shoe was your toe!

It was so cold ... Bob swears he saw an Amish guy using an electric blanket!

It was so cold ... well, the politicians have their hands in their own pockets!

The Jim Gearhart show is LIVE on Facebook every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at Facebook.com/NJ1015. Got an idea for an upcoming installment of Jim's show? Meet Jim at Facebook.com/NJ1015 to suggest it in the comments, or email Jim@nj1015.com.

.

The Jim Gearhart Show podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app. You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones, Android devices or your computer:

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his show, also available as a podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest.

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love Podcasts? This week, on Speaking Podcast: the gang takes a look at the intersection between comedy and depression.

— New Jersey 101.5 staff. Includes prior reporting by Dan Alexander

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: