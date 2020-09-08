When you drive away from New Jersey cities, crowded highways or even well-manicured suburban neighborhoods, you see something you don't see IN those places:

Trump flags, Trump lawn signs, Trump banners.

This past weekend New Jersey's Barnegat Bay was the site for a YOOG boat parade in support of President Trump and law enforcement that may have surpassed a Guinness Book of World Record's number. All this in a solidly blue state. In a state where Trump hatred is as common as pork roll and pizza, if you're in the Phil Murphy crowd. But scratch the surface, drive a few minutes off the beaten path and it's Trump Country. Nowhere is that more true on the water, it seems.

Check out this video on Twitter from Saturday and the comment below, from an obvious Trump-haters and anti-capitalists.

Many of the comments were about the "wealthy" people of privilege who have boats. Many of the people who buy boats and participate in things like this are working-class people who saved their money and made a purchase of something they enjoy. A lot of them are cops, plumbers, teachers, welders, etc — oeople who worked hard, did the right thing and are enjoying their life. Oh no, we can't have that! They must be called evil people of "privilege'"to minimize their point of view or right to have an opinion.

In a state where you're made to feel you have to hide your support of a sitting president, a state where putting a sign on your lawn with the president's name on it is inviting vandalism or violence, more and more people are not afraid to show their support. That included Rep. Chris Smith, who was part of the action on Saturday.

We were far from the parade at a marina many miles inland on a river, and the Trump signs were everywhere. Could this be a sign that he could take New Jersey? You wouldn't bet big money on it, but in the year 2020 would you doubt that ANYTHING could happen?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.