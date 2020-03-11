It's looking like the bags may be banned.

Legislation that would eventually ban plastic and paper bags from being used at retail shops and restaurants in New Jersey was passed earlier this month by the Senate and has been kicked to the state Assembly.

But the restriction on plastic bags, paper bags and Styrofoam food containers would take effect in 18 months, rather than the two years once planned. It also restricts plastic straws at restaurants, unless customers request them.

Jim Gearhart's all for the ban, but he's not crazy about waiting 18 months, he said in the latest edition of the weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast and Facebook Live show.

"By 18 months, there won't be any oceans left," Gearhart said. "So it's kind of a moot point."

Jim would like to see the ban go into effect immediately.

"Unfortunately, you can't do that because of the commercial interest, the corp interest in these bags," Jim said.

— New Jersey 101.5 staff. Includes prior reporting by Dan Alexander

-- Includes past reporting by Michael Symons