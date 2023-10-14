Is this the most underrated town for shopping in all of New Jersey?

There are so many great places to shop during the holiday season here in New Jersey, and this adorable little Garden State town may just be the most underrated shopping place in the state.

Here in New Jersey, we love the shopping village, don't we? For us, there doesn't seem to be anything better around the holidays than the village or downtown feel. It just warms our hearts.

And there is a place in the Garden State just like that. So many people really love it already, and despite that, I think it is still among the most underrated shopping experiences in New Jersey.

I'm talking about the amazing little shopping village in Smithville. If you haven't been there, you don't know what you're missing. And you especially don't want to miss it around the holidays.

Smithville is in Galloway Township in Atlantic County and is certainly already a popular destination, and for those of us who already love it, we may want to keep it our own little secret. But it's just too good to keep it in.

Smithville all started with a one-room stagecoach shop and has grown into a really fun and awesome throwback family day. If you miss a stroll through this quaint village during the holiday season, then you are really missing something special.

If you need a kick-start to the Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas season, then Smithville is the absolutely perfect place for you and your family. Enjoy!

