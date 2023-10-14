Very soon in the Garden State, you'll be able to live out your childhood dream of being in the trenches of an all-out Nerf Battle, and this place can't get here soon enough.

It's Nerf or Nothin'!

There's always something fun to do here at the Jersey Shore, personally, I'm a big fan of hanging out at any of our wonderful beaches.

Let's say you prefer activities that keep you a little more active, Jersey's got you covered there too.

You can play paintball at Cousin's Paintball in Manchester, compete against your friends at Fun Bags Indoor Cornhole off 37, and soon you'll be able to battle it out in an indoor Nerf arena.

NJ Is Getting Its First Ever Nerf Action Xperience Park In The Near Future

Playing Nerf battles as a kid was one of the ultimate pass times growing up.

Using couch cushions and chairs and blankets to build massive forts to defend while a team of buddies would try and storm the castle is how I spent many weekends as a kid.

So when rumors started to spread that a Nerf Arena was coming to Jersey I was immediately excited.

According to APP, the Nerf Amusement Park will be coming to the Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus sometime in 2024.

It'll be called Battle In The Bubble and will be made up of a 25,000-square-foot facility where you can have huge Nerf battles.

What's really cool is that when this Nerf Arena opens in Paramus, it'll be the first of its kind so Jersey will be the first state in the country to play Nerf Ball.