I enjoy staying at a good B&B. They have a history and a unique stay you might not get at a hotel. I will admit that I feel B&Bs are not for everyone. A B&B is kinda like a "family-style" restaurant. At a B&B you kinda share a home and enjoy the space along with others staying there. So it's less privacy, but more space if that makes sense. At a B&B there is even a good chance you will share a bathroom. As I said some travelers love it and for some, it's just not their "cup of tea".

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Another thing I personally enjoy about staying at a B&B is the "breakfast". It's in the name! So having a delicious breakfast when you stay at a B&B is a must.

B&Bs are known for it and when you stay at this type of lodging you enjoy a home-cooked breakfast that has all the trimmings.

During our last stay at a B&B, we enjoyed fresh fruit, eggs, bacon and sausage, toast, fresh juices, and lots of coffee. It was a great way to start our day. A good B&B has snacks, drinks and coffee available 24/7 for guests to enjoy.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Love Exploring has put together an article that focuses on finding the very best B&Bs in America. "While big chains and business hotels have their place, you can't beat a good old-fashioned bed and breakfast. There are hundreds of places to stay in every state, but these small boutique properties all have oodles of charm. Read on to discover the top B&Bs in America."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

For us here in New Jersey, Love Exploring selected a B&B in South Jersey as our best B&B. The site chosen as best in the Garden State is "Inn at the Park, Cape May."

This site was named as our best. "Built in 1893, this beautiful bed and breakfast can be found in the seaside resort of Cape May, nestled in a quiet neighborhood just a few minutes from sandy beaches. The main house's snug suites typically include complimentary drinks and use of the inn's bikes for exploring the coastal area. Or, for extra privacy and space, larger groups can stay exclusively in the inn's cottages next door, which feature lovely guest rooms, a charming outside sitting area and a gourmet breakfast each morning."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I want to spend a weekend at this B&B. Have you stayed at the Inn at the Park in Cape May?

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted. Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn