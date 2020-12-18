The latest entrant to the race for governor is the now former New Jersey Republican Party, attorney Doug Steinhardt. Doug is clearly more conservative than his opponent and main rival former Assemblyman Jack Ciaterelli, but does he have the name ID, fundraising ability and platform to take out the incumbent?

Take a listen to what Doug shared with me on the morning show and judge for yourself.

Based on his announcement and tweets, it does seem that Doug is ready to take the fight to Murphy. Here was his reaction to a recent SCOTUS ruling in favor of religious institutions reopening.

