Is this New Jersey’s ‘must drive’ road?

We all know there are plenty of New Jersey roads you should try to never drive on, but is there a "must drive" road in the Garden State?

Well, according to one publication, there is, but you might have to do a little traveling on less desirable roads to get there. So, what is the road that Stacker considers a "must drive"?

We know it's not the Turnpike, and the thought of Route 35 or 36, or Route 9 never really crosses our minds. Maybe it's the Parkway? There are some pretty spots on the GSP.

It's the Palisades Interstate Parkway up in North Jersey, beyond the George Washington Bridge. In autumn, the foliage is amazing.

A weird fact about this highway is that it has it's own dedicated, independent police department patrolling the road. Try not to get pulled over!

The ironic thing here is that the New Jersey stretch of the Palisades is only about 11 miles. Imagine that. All the miles of roadways in New Jersey, and only 11 miles of them are "must drive."