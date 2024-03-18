Is NJ next? New York supplement ban begins in April

When it comes to the safety of our children, some bans just make sense. At the same time, however, some of those bans might go a little overboard.

In fact, bans in general tend to sometimes go overboard. Take New Jersey's plastic bag ban, for example.

Although the intent was right, the execution and enforcement haven't been as smooth. Of course, we just get used to it in New Jersey because it's what we do.

In fact, there are a number of things banned in New Jersey that you might not even know about. One of those bans involves milk.

Here's a look at a few more of those bans (plus items you can't bring here), which are in addition to the plastic bag ban. Afterward, we'll take a look at this New York State ban and if that should be added to the list of things banned in The Garden State.

Supplement ban for kids

This one isn't a ban in the Garden State, but it could eventually find its way here. Especially since this one deals with the safety of our kids.

New York State will be banning sales of weight loss supplements to minors. That landmark bill will go into effect beginning April 2024, which will also impose ID checks to ensure the person making the purchase is at least 18 years old.

According to News 12, the ban "encompasses all non-prescription pills or supplements marketed or labeled for weight loss purposes, including products like protein shakes and powders."

Is New Jersey next?

Although this particular law is for New York State, it is one that New Jersey could consider. Especially when it comes to the safety of our children, it's at least worth it to have the conversation.

But to be clear, this is for over-the-counter only, not doctor-prescribed supplements. And that's important since some children might benefit from taking such medicaitons.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.