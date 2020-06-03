It’s obvious that every day when Gov. Phil Murphy does his briefing about COVID-19, he is fully in charge. And we all could only hope that we are in his good graces that day.

To that end, New Jersey business owners are at the edge of their seats daily, waiting for Murphy to announce that they can finally go back to work. It was good news this week for some when the announcement was made that restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining and that non-essential retailers can reopen on June 15. Murphy also gave the go-ahead for salons and barbershops to open on June 22.

And then, the answer that a lot of people were waiting for never came. When can gyms finally open legally? Murphy’s answer? “We’re going to come back to you with a specific date soon on gyms and health clubs.”

Gyms and health clubs have already proven that they know how to restructure their businesses to comply with CDC guidelines. They’ve already proven that they are on their last dollar and can’t feed their families. In my opinion, because of the flack over Atilis gym in Bellmawr, whose owners dared go to against the governor’s orders, all gyms are being punished. I believe that since they dared to defy him, he’s going to show them who is boss by forcing all gyms to endure an even longer wait.

And if you think that this type of juvenile game playing is beneath the governor, think again.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

