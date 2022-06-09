Irvington, NJ cop discover baby and an apparent murder/suicide at home
IRVINGTON — Two people are dead in an apparent murder/suicide at a house early Thursday morning.
Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said police were called to a home on Adams Street, where they found Daquasha Jackson, 31, and Dane Lawrence, 29, with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead around 3:55 a.m.
Stephens did not disclose other details.
RLS Metro Breaking News, citing an unnamed police source, said Jackson's baby was also found inside the home. The child was not harmed.
A preliminary investigation indicates it was likely a murder/suicide, according to Stephens.
Stephens asked anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432 or 1-877-TIPS-4EC.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.