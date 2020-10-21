IRS agent sold cocaine from NJ stash house over decade, feds say

An IRS supervisory revenue agent is accused of taking part in a cocaine drug operation run out of a stash house in Bergen County.

Michael Shelli, of Albany, New York, was arrested at his home Wednesday by federal agents, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

An investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration earlier this year linked the 41-year-old Shelli to a residence in Saddle Brook, where prosecutors said Shelli had a courier pick up cocaine and deliver it to his Albany home.

A cooperating witness told agents that Shelli had been following that routine about once a month, from 2010 until March, for a total of more than five kilograms of the drug, according to federal prosecutors.

Shelli would then repackage the cocaine for sale in his area, Carpenito said.

Law enforcement were able to independently confirm that Shelli regularly sold cocaine to several people in Albany over the past several years.

Shelli has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

If convicted, Shelli could face up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

He appeared by videoconference in federal court Wednesday and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

The typical IRS supervisory internal revenue agent salary was over $116,000, as of 2016 according to glassdoor.com.

More from New Jersey 101.5: