‘Inventing Anna’ has New Jersey angle, along with a new TV show

There is a direct New Jersey angle to “Inventing Anna” Sorokin.

We’ll explain that later.

Now, we have learned that Anna Sorokin is getting her own reality television program, according to People Magazine.

The program will be titled, “Delvey’s Dinner Club.” Delvey was Sorokin’s last name in the popular Netflix television series “Inventing Anna.”

The theme of the new television program will be focused on Sorokin hosting famous figures such as musicians, actors and other socialites.

Private chefs will be a big part of the program and they will not bury the lead … there will be prominent attention paid to Sorokin’s past criminal activities.

Sorokin will be able to use her new platform while still under house arrest. She intends to try to rebuild her image and build her future post-conviction.

The New Jersey angle regarding Anna Sorokin is as follows:

Here is what she looked like during her time in a New Jersey prison.

Anna Sorokin (aka "Anna Delvey") Bergen County Sheriff's Office photo. Anna Sorokin (aka "Anna Delvey") Bergen County Sheriff's Office photo. loading...

Anna Sorokin spent time in the Bergen County jail.

The photo above is Sorokin's Bergen County Sheriff's Department "mug shot."

Sorokin spent two years in Rikers Island prison before being convicted of multiple counts in The New York State Supreme Court of:

Grand larceny.

Theft of services.

Sorokin was sentenced to 12 years in prison and was released in February 2021. She’s presently under house arrest.

The "Inventing Anna" series is 9 episodes. Once you begin, you'll binge-watch it until the end, in just a weekend or less. We did.

It’s real life and the story line is captivating.

“Inventing Anna” is a true crime drama, with some admitted embellishments.

The main character in "Inventing Anna" is Anna Delvey, a Russian-born woman who pretends to be a wealthy German heiress. Her real name is Anna Sorokin.

The lead actress, Julia Garner is slso a major character in another Netflix hit series, "Ozark," along with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Garner is equally fabulous in both roles. She is almost unrecognizable in "Inventing Anna." She's that good

Anna Sorokin, moved to the United States from Russia, with her family in 2007.

