International Food Festival coming to Jersey City

NOTE: This event may be canceled in the coming days due to coronavirus concerns.

Food lovers rejoice! You can taste dishes from around the world at the International Food Festival in Jersey City on April 2nd. The event is set to be held at the Liberty House restaurant in Liberty State Park.

According to OnlyInYourState.com, it’s a fundraiser for NJ Restaurant Educational Foundation. The food will be prepared by members of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association and NJ ProStart, a program that trains future chefs. Fifty dollars gets you three hours of small plate and hors d’oeuvres sampling from cuisine such as Italy, France, Haiti and more.

Tickets are available here.

