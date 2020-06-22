You may not be able to change history, but you can change the names of the people who reflect it that you don't like. That's the movement that is tearing down of statues and changing the names of schools both in New Jersey as well as across the country. One way to change the names, as well as lower your taxes, could be to simply sell them. After all. what's in a name? $$$$$$, that's what!

We're always looking to find ways to raise money in New Jersey. Most of Governor Murphy's way is to tax the crap out of us. By selling the names of schools and other buildings, we could bring in massive amounts of revenue which could, among other things, lower our school taxes.

After all, does it really matter to you who's name is on the building? Would you be able to sleep at night knowing your child now goes to Verizon High School, or Microsoft Middle School? Would you sleep better knowing that name is not only lowering our taxes but providing better equipment and technology that you don't have to pay for? I can't wait for the big Thanksgiving Day game where the Verizon "Can you hear me nows" meets the AT&T "Just Ok?'s" or the Microsoft vs Mac, how would you like them apples? What better name for a football team than "TD Bank?"

I wouldn't stop there. I'd also sell the naming rights to the cafeterias. What kid wouldn't eat at the McDonald's lunchroom or the Taco Bell cafeteria? Part of the deal is that they pick up the tab for those students whose families can't afford it. What better use of a "dollar menu?"

When it comes right down to it, do you really care what name is on a school? Big businesses like the NFL have been selling their naming rights for years. Are you lamenting the fact that "Giants Stadium" came down and "MetLife Stadium" went up? I lament the fact that despite all the money the teams received for the naming rights, they still raised ticket prices through the roof and forced their fans to buy personal seat licenses, but that's a different story.

The story here is selling the naming rights to New Jersey schools. If they're looking to changing these "racist" names anyway, why not switch to a name who only favors the color green?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

