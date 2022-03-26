Inside the luxury ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ house in NJ

Sure, you've seen parts of this 6,000 square-foot home on the MTV series, but there's a whole lot of this home that you've never seen, until now.

The "Jersey Shore" crew began staying at the home and filming in August of 2018.

Very little time was actually spent in the house.

The "family" did plenty of partying all over the Jersey Shore and in Vegas.

It wasn't the good old days when they took part in epic ragers in Seaside Heights, but Pauly D, Mike "The Situation," JWoww, Ronnie, Vinny, Deena, and Angelina still know how to have fun.

Keren Posner of Keller Williams Realty West Monmouth listed the property for sale last year and told the Asbury Park Press that she's received "a hundred million calls" inquiring about the pad.

The asking price was $1.4 million.

Honestly, that's a very reasonable price for this Manalapan house at 18 Kinney Road, a very upscale part of town.

A half of a million dollars in renovations has been sunk into this property. With those upgrades comes a $20k a year property tax bill.

This place is massive with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an Olympic size swimming pool with a waterslide, a huge backyard with a fire pit and an amazing grilling station, and one of the largest basements I've ever seen.

Let's take a tour of the Manalapan home that "Jersey Shore" made famous.

