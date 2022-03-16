Look inside this stunning NJ home — a steal at under $500k

Yesterday, we talked about real estate in New Jersey and oh what a roller coaster it has been.

First-time buyers coming into the market are buying houses sight unseen because they’ll take anything they can just to get into the market. New Yorkers are moving in droves looking for the open space that New Jersey provides. We’ve never seen anything like this crazy market in our lifetimes.

It even beats the huge insane real estate bubble of 2004 and 2005 because the pandemic added an extra twist — unique economic situations for everyone and a sense of urgency the likes of which we have never seen. And no one knows when it’s going to end, which causes people to be frantic right now, assuming prices are going even higher and inventory even lower.

But my partner, Dennis, lives in a beautiful town in South Jersey where this house is available.

He sent me a link to view this home and I couldn’t believe it.

Sitting on over an acre of land, 283 Medford Mount Holly Road in Medford is legitimately well priced. Not just well priced for a real estate boom, but well priced for what you’re getting.

The home has been completely renovated recently with a brand new kitchen that contains all the bells and whistles, a gorgeous barn slider door that, uniquely, is made from the original wood floors of this home.

This home is the best of old and new with the unique architecture of a period home but made modern. There are five bedrooms and two full baths — two big bedrooms on the third floor along with a playroom office or studio. Two more huge bedrooms on the second floor with another full bath and a full bath on the first floor with a Magnificent soaking tub.

You know all those new construction “Modern-Farmhouse-chic homes?” This one is an original and the real deal. You don’t find a home like this for under 500,000 in NJ in a great neighborhood with excellent schools that people are clamoring for.

If you’re looking, jump on it. If it hasn’t been scooped up already.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

