These are the only 2 NJ towns with median home prices under $2K

It's really no surprise that properties in New Jersey are out of reach for some home buyers. Even those who have lived here for a while might not be able to get another home because of the cost.

It's no wonder people are trying to leave New Jersey in droves. In fact, higher costs are one of the things we get used to every single year in the Garden State.

Not that we like it. For the most part, we just tolerate it and move on. We adjust our lifestyles and keep looking forward.

With that said, it's hard to believe there's anywhere in this state where you can buy a home for under $200,000. However, according to a survey conducted in October 2022, New Jersey actually has two towns where the average median price falls within that category.

Before we look at those, let's first take a peak at the towns with the highest median prices in The Garden State, according to a separate survey. These numbers will really put it into perspective with how far apart the costs are when compared to the two lowest towns.

That's the most expensive, now here's the least

A median home price of $3,363,743 simply sounds insane to the average New Jerseyan. But that's what the most expensive median home price looks like in New Jersey.

The good news is that outside the towns listed above, median home prices are lower than $1,133,100. Not that $1.3K is a low number, but it only gets better from there.

And as hard as it is to believe, two New Jersey towns actually still have a median home price below $200,000. Now yes, this only looks at averages so homes in other towns may be just as low, but on average this is where you'll find the best prices.

#2 Atlantic City

Coming in with the second lowest median home cost is Atlantic City. Here, the median cost for a home is around $185,115.

#1 Glouster City

And coming in with the lowest median home cost in New Jersey is Glouster City. Here, the median cost for a home is around $182,754.

HomeLight conducted the survey looking at New Jersey's most affordable places, with the two above towns having median home prices falling under $200,000... the only two in the state that are that low.

