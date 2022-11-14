Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’

It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait.

It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30 Morris street in Morristown.

And it’s called “Effin Egg.”

Fourteen years after opening Smallcakes Cupcakery, Founder Jeff Martin sold the nation’s largest cupcake company and came up with the concept that he sees

as having enormous potential in the growing fast-casual breakfast space.

And it’s already working. According to an article in restaurant news, Martin says,

“Effin Egg is not your grandpa’s breakfast spot, it’s for the person on the go that needs that morning pick me up.”

With sandwiches like “Effin boring” and “the OG,” Effin Egg has everything you need for breakfast in a fun and laid-back atmosphere.

A bright and energetic way to start your day.

They offer gourmet breakfast sandwiches, breakfast tacos and burritos, with carb-friendly options in the very popular Effin Breakfast bowls.

According to their website, the concept of Effin eggs began with a true love of eggs as its inspiration.

And there’s nothing incomprehensible to be ordered there.

Nor do you have to learn to speak a secret, made-up language.

It’s classic comfort food with a twist, using only the freshest and finest ingredients.

Oh, and the great thing about Effin Egg's signature egg “sammies” is that, although they serve them for breakfast, they hit the spot all day long.

With locations already in Florida, Georgia and New York City, the concept has been proven, and people are excited for it to land here in New Jersey.

I think you can get the vibe of this place just by reading this quote from their website,

“This is not your grandpa’s breakfast place. At Effin Egg we have some dope ass coffee. We roast our beans in small batches daily to give you the best tasting coffee around..as we say…Potheads Welcome!”

Now does that mean they want you to come in and smoke a joint in the place?

I think not. But you do your due diligence.

