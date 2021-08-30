Injury at Six Flags Great Adventure after guest climbs into restricted area

JACKSON — A guest who climbed over a fence and onto the roof of a building at Six Flags Great Adventure slipped and injured her leg on Sunday night.

The building is located in a marked restricted area under the roller coasters Kingda Ka and Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom, which were closed at the time, according to park spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald.

The guest was taken to a hospital.

“We’re investigating why a guest would ignore all of the ‘restricted’ and ‘dangerous’ signs to enter a back area,” Fitzgerald said.

“We are proud of our public safety team, who risked their own safety to serve our guest,” she added.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office was at the park on Sunday providing security. Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 he was reviewing his officer's report on what happened during the incident.

