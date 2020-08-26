Governor/dictator Phil Murphy still refuses to let hard-working entrepreneurs in the restaurant business earn a living. He and his band of brain-dead bureaucrats continue to point to the "data" before taking their feet off the necks of business owners and the public to live free and go back to work.

It's obvious that the governor made a huge mistake early on in the pandemic by forcing long-term care facilities to take COVID-19 patients to avoid overwhelming hospitals. That caused a lot of deaths in nursing homes and other institutions housing the elderly and people with compromised health.

People give the governor high marks for his handling of the pandemic, despite having the highest death rate of any state in the country. Latest polling done last month shows his approval rating at around 67%. If you have a guaranteed, bulletproof income, and you've been sufficiently panicked and brainwashed by the media and the government, that number makes sense. But nothing much else makes sense in this crazy year, including the governor's refusal to allow citizens to live free in this state. He seems to be overreacting to his early mistake, just like he did after his first snowstorm after he took office. The state missed a big one that caused calamity on the roads for hours and in the ensuing months he ordered the roads brined before any precipitation under 50 degrees for the rest of that winter.

Some people who like to connect the dots and form conspiracy theories are thinking he wants the public to be frustrated and dependent enough to make a big change in the White House in November. It's no secret that he hates President Donald Trump and would like nothing more that to see him replaced this fall. More and more, it's the only thing that makes sense to a population that can't endure the shutdown and these tyrannical rules much longer. Let's hope the medical "data" improves soon or is the real "data" he's waiting for is due on Nov. 3?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

