Indian national tied to murder plot was hiding in Woodbridge

An unauthorized immigrant arrested two years ago in the Iselin section of Woodbridge was deported on Monday to India, where he is accused of attempted murder and other charges in an organized crime plot.

Ubaidullah Abdulrashid Radiowala, also known as Obed Radiowala, had illegally entered the United States before his arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Sept. 20, 2017.

The Hindustan Times newspaper reported that 46-year-old Radiowala had been living in this country for at least a decade.

He was held in federal detention in Newark until April 1, when an immigration judge ordered that he be removed to India. The Board of Immigration Appeals dismissed Radiowala's appeal.

Radiowala was turned over to authorities in India, where he was wanted on attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, extortion, forgery, cheating, theft, abetment use and possession of illegal firearms, and transmission of information by using the internet to form an organized crime syndicate, ICE officials said.

Radiowala had fired shots at a Bollywood film producer, under an order from a reputed Indian gangster in a dispute over the rights to a movie, according to an article in the Indian Express newspaper.

“This individual’s long list of criminal charges in his home country, including attempted murder, show that he was a danger to the community here in the U.S.,” according to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Office Director John Tsoukaris.

ICE deported 256,085 unauthorized immigrants from the United States in fiscal year 2018. That's an almost 17% increase over the year before, according to a press release from the agency.

