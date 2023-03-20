There’s a funny thing about Maurice River Township in Cumberland County, New Jersey. It’s not pronounced as you would think. It’s pronounced MOR-iss like in Morris County and Morris Township.

No one would guess this. Nor would anyone guess that in New Jersey’s poorest county, Cumberland, there would be a property for sale for nearly $16 million.

First of all, yes, Cumberland really is Jersey’s least affluent county. Per capital personal income there is $47,559 and that’s -38% compared with the state average.

Yet there’s a kingdom awaiting its king or queen at 667 Estell Manor Road. It’s 2,442 acres with cottages and guest houses, equestrian training facilities and stables and horse riding trails all in addition to a 6 bedroom 7 bath masterpiece.

And it’s the single priciest property currently for sale in the county. Asking $15,990,000, but it’s much more than just the 6 bedroom home. Zillow describes “2 other estates are ready to be personalized to the buyers style” all on the same 2,400+ acres.

Here’s a look at the main home.

Zillow Zillow loading...

You think this foyer is beautiful? Try looking up.

Zillow Zillow loading...

There you go.

Zillow Zillow loading...

If this is the sunroom I’m sold.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Look at the wainscoting in this parlor.

Zillow Zillow loading...

A kitchen that’s very rich and very comfortable at the same time.

Zillow Zillow loading...

I need to drink cognac in this room, right?

Zillow Zillow loading...

Your bedroom will make you feel like every day is a bed and breakfast vacation.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Yes, for this much money of course there’s a pool.

Zillow Zillow loading...

With the stables and equestrian training facilities I’m kind of surprised Jessica Springsteen isn’t already living here.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The property is listed with Roman Drukarov of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services-Livingston.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

