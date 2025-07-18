I always thought that New Jersey is a very impulsive state, although we have many “neighborhood” traditions that may rebuke that theory. We celebrate our heritage and culture here in New Jersey.

That allows not only a celebration but, in most cases, provides insight into each culture that we celebrate, and most of all, creates a stable lifestyle. Even though we have that stability here in New Jersey, we are impulsive!

We move and react with great speed when needed. The people of New Jersey adapt to their surroundings and obstacles.

What defines impulsiveness?

According to Vegas Insider, nearly one-third of Americans admit to making impulsive purchases. Think about that spontaneous day or weekend getaway trip, vacation, and the time you splurged on some of the finer things, without concern, at the time, on how you are going to pay for it.

Vacation, Shopping, Impulsive Spending Photo by Tron Le on Unsplash/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Impulsiveness index

Vegas Insider created an “impulsiveness index” that analyzes behavioral data, searching trends, and tracking spending habits across the U.S.

For methodology, Vegas Insider used search trends for spontaneous behavior like “spontaneous trip” or “flights available today.” They looked at and calculated spending data on fun and entertainment, plus impulsive retail purchases that were not a necessity.

Binge drinking and alcohol consumption were folded into the equation. Credit card debt per capita was also part of the indulgence index.

Here is how New Jersey ranks as the most impulsive state

New Jersey ranks sixth in the country as the most impulsive state in the country.

Shopping, New Jersey, Sixth Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Residents of the Great Garden State have an average credit card debt of just over $7,000. The enormous number is the second highest in the country.

According to Google searches per capita, New Jersey residents make over 3200 searches for “same day” or “late night food delivery” or “fast service,” which shows a strong tendency to show impulsive buying.

Residents of New Jersey spend over $2400 annually on entertainment and leisure, again according to Vegas Insider, which shows frequent and impulsive spending habits.

My theory is that we work hard here in New Jersey, we play hard in New Jersey, and many live by the motto of “enjoy every day.”

Congratulations New Jersey, on making the top ten! I am proud of you!

For the full study, click here: https://www.vegasinsider.com/the-most-impulsive-states-in-america/